Florine Ledingham Lott, 90, of Slidell, LA, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Royce L. Lott. Mother of Terry Lott, Helen Clifton (Bob), and the late David L. Lott. Daughter of the late David and Lillie Patterson Ledingham. Sister of Sally L. Lowery, Mary Alice L. Strickland and the late Pete Ledingham. Also survived by three grandchildren: Joel Clifton, Robert Clifton, Jason Lott; and a daughter-in-law Jennifer Lott. A native of Sumrall, Mississippi, and a resident of Slidell since 1948. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Slidell. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Services will be held at HONAKER FUNERAL HOME, 1751 GAUSE Blvd. WEST (IN FOREST LAWN CEMETERY), Slidell, on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Friends may visit on Friday beginning at 10:00 am. Interment will be in FOREST LAWN CEMETERY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Louisiana Hospice or to the First Presbyterian Church in Slidell. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary