Floyd Daggs, Jr., our beam from heaven, was born March 7, 1961 and returned his beam of light to continuously shine on us from heaven on May 26, 2019. His smile, loving ways and heart will not be forgotten. Born in New Orleans to Floyd, Sr. and Evelener Coxon Daggs as their first born son. Floyd affectionately known as "Peanut" by his family and friends graduated from Warren Easton High School. He later relocated to Alaska where he became a resident for over 25 years. Floyd with his mind of discovering and exploring something new and the unknown, also lived in Canada and Arizona. Floyd leaves to cherish fond memories his siblings; Ann Marie Daggs, Pamela Daggs and Aaron Daggs; one nephew Marcel, one niece Maghony McGee, his aunts: Delores H. Casborn , Sandra Harris and Katie Brown; extended siblings: Ronald Cormier, Peter Cormier (Shirley), Cynthia Sartin (Ball), Phyliss Cormier Arnaud (late Errol), Sherry Cormier Ramee (Curtis), Denise Cormier Mills (Lonnie), Eric Cormier, Bridget Cormier Easaw (Peter), and Leslie Cormier Hayes (Ethan); and one God-child Donnyell Major Buras. He also leaves to cherish his memory a host of cousins, friends. and shipmates. Preceded in death by his parents Floyd, Sr. and Evelener Coxon Daggs, grand-parents: Ruth and D. B. Harris, grandmother Louise Hubbard Coxon Williams, grand-father Edgar Coxon, aunts Mary Louise and Betty Harris, uncles: Dave and Larry Harris, & Willie Casborn; along with his Aunt Ramona and Uncle T.J. Cormier who nurtured and loved him dearly. Family and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Friday, June 14, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70126. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pastor Kevin Richardson, officiating. Interment will follow at Providence Memorial Park, Metairie, LA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.