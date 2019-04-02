The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Floyd Moss Jr. Obituary
Floyd Moss, Jr. 69, a resident of Algiers departed our lives on March 25, 2019. Floyd affectionately known to family and friends as "Jun", was born in New Orleans, son of Floyd Moss, Sr. and Verna Mae N. Forges (Mercury M. Forges). He is survived by brothers, Marvin B. Moss, Sr. (Glenda), Eugene Martin (Phyllis), Melvin Moss, and Rodney Grant; sisters, Melanie Forges-Webb and Deborah Wright (Henry); sons, Shawn Anthony Robinson, Sr. (Natashcha), Hursen Patin, Brandon Floyd Livas, and Floyd Michael Moss,III; daughter, Christia Moss; grandchildren, Shawn Anthony Robinson, Jr. and Kingston Livas; matriarchs , Aunt Rose Moyer (maternal), Aunt Beatrice Moss (paternal), and Aunt Doris Forges (paternal); patriarchs, Uncle Frank Johnson (maternal), Uncle Clarence Johnson (maternal), and Uncle Leon Forges (paternal). He is also survived by a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and other relatives. Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kelvin Moss; and sister, Betty Russell. Relatives and friends, members of God's House of Prayer (COGIC), The Greater St. John Baptist Church (Barataria) and New Zion Baptist Church (Crown Point); employees of Orleans Parish Sheriff Department, New Orleans Police Department, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (Jean Lafitte National Historic Park), Jefferson Parish Transit System (Westbank); and Lincoln High School Class of "1967" are invited to attend the Celebration of Life on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Power and Deliverance Temple of God in Christ, SUPT. PASTOR ELDER MOSES L. POWELL, SR., 2129 Gen. Meyer Ave. (Algiers) 10:00 AM. Visitation begins at 9:00 AM. Pastor Elder Ernest Robertson, Sr., officiant. Interment Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Slidell.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2019
