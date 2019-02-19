|
Frances Boyd Landry, age 74, of Slidell, LA, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Junior L. Landry. Mother of Daniel Joseph Landry, Leonard Landry (Maryann), Michael Landry, Ronald Landry (Lisa). Daughter of the late Clarence and Mary Boyd. Sister of Eva Mae Coon, Larry Boyd, Noah Boyd, Emory Boyd, the late Marie McCullough, Mary Ethel Alexander, Judy Walters, Charles Boyd, Jerry Boyd, J.W. Boyd and Kent Boyd. Also survived by 10 grandchildren,Crystal Reese (Allen Ducote), Danielle Landry, Leonard, Jr., Kimberly, Christopher, Jessica, Shaun (Kelly), Sara, Joshua, Madelyn, 1 great grandchild, Rose Elizabeth Landry and numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial Services at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 360 Robert Blvd., Slidell, LA, 70458, on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 12:00 O'clock Noon. Visitation at the church on Thursday after 11:00 A.M. until funeral time. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019