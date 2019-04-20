Frances Cooper Hirsh, 72, of Slidell, LA passed away peacefully with her children by her side on Monday, April 15th, 2019. Born on April 1st, 1947 and raised in East Hampton, NY, she was preceded in death by her parents Francis and Rita Cooper and her brother Leonard Cooper. She is survived by her children: Aaron Hirsh (Renee) of Slidell, LA; Rachel Maddox (Johnny) of Sorrento, FL; 5 beloved grandchildren Josh, Jake, Sam, Sarah and Henry and her brother Robert Cooper of East Hampton, NY. Fran was a wonderful mother and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Time was her gift teaching them how to play Yahtzee (her favorite game) and keeping her candy drawer stocked for their visits. She adored them. Gardening was a favorite hobby and spending time in her backyard enjoying a glass of wine was her happy place. There will be Celebration of Life for family and friends. Donations in her name may be made to the Hospice Foundation of the South Hospice House; PO Box 5806, Slidell, LA 70469; (985) 643-5470. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary