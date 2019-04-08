The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Frances Ellen Kinnaird Tomplait Obituary
Frances Ellen Kinnaird Tomplait entered peacefully into heaven on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. A devoted wife of Kenneth Tomplait of 55 years. A loving mother of Traci Tomplait, Loretta Tomplait, Cherie Tomplait Eames (James), and her son, David Charles Bradley. A proud grandmother of Maverick Marin and Tyre' Charles Gussoni. She is survived by her two loving grand dogs, Molly and Scrappy. Daughter of LaVerne Kinnaird and the late George Kinnaird. Sister of Georgie Kinnaird Whorton (Mike), Ronnie Kinnaird (Rosalind), Bonnie Kinnaird Gasquet (Bruce), sister-in-law, Gina Kinnaird and preceded in death by Gerald Kinnaird. She is also survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Age 75, a native of Bastrop, Louisiana and a lifelong resident of Gretna, Louisiana. Loving known as "Frankie" worked as a Housekeeper at First Baptist Church in Gretna for 24 years. She enjoyed eating Doritos but mostly spending time with her family and friends. Her family was her life. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at First Baptist Church, 100 Gretna Blvd., Gretna, LA on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 12:00 PM. Visitation beginning at 10:00 AM until service time. Interment following in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 1225 Whitney, Gretna, LA. Online condolences available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 11, 2019
