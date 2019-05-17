Frances Helene Foerster Regenbogen passed away on May 14th, 2019. Beloved wife of David Regenbogen, beloved mother of Cara-Lyn Solomon (Scott Meredith) and Jacob Regenbogen, beloved grandmother of Jordan Solomon and Myla Solomon, beloved sister-in-law, aunt, and cousin. Preceded in death by her parents Jean Pocras Foerster and M Milton Foerster and her sister Robin Foerster. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, children and husband of fifty years. She was called Mom and Bubbe by many of her children's and grandchildren's friends and many of her clients at State Insurance Agency; all of whom wanted to be close with this special lady. She will be missed greatly by many. Services will be held at Congregation Gates of Prayer, 4000 W. Esplanade Ave. Metairie on Sunday May 19, 2019 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory to Congregation Gates of Prayer Rabbi's Fund 4000 W. Esplanade Metairie, LA.