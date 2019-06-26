Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances J. Brown. View Sign Service Information Murray Henderson Funeral Home 1209 Teche St New Orleans , LA 70114 (504)-366-4597 Send Flowers Obituary

Frances J. Brown 82, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Ochsner Hospital Westbank. Born November 16, 1936 to the late Earline Lopez Johnson Rivers and James Daniel Johnson Sr. Beloved wife of James Brown Jr., loving mother of Louis A. Smith Jr., Leland A. Smith Sr. (Loretta), and Bashama D. Smith-Richard (Myron Sr.) Cherished grandmother of Leland A. Smith Jr. (Quantina), Shawn Stewart, Louis "Teah Smith" Willis, Michael J. Willis, Matthew Harris, and Ida M. Bienemy. Honored great grandmother of Lionel F. Wills III, Ko'Reyn D. Smith, Myron J. Richard Jr., Kyron L. Richard, Leonte' A. Harris, Lea' A. Harris, Alelah A. Washington, Leland A. Smith III, Que A. Smith, Dasha Stewart, and Promyse Walston. Blessed great great grandmother of Te'Norih E. Byerly-Wills. Devoted sister of Geneva McDonald, Lillian Sims, Iona Harris, Ralph R. Johnson Sr. (Mamie), Robert L. Johnson Sr. (La'Shawn), Tommy A. Johnson Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents Earline Lopez Johnson Rivers (Thomas Rivers Stepfather), and James Daniel Johnson Sr. (Martha Johnson stepmother), three sisters Viola Johnson, Carolyn Johnson, and Norma Smith, and four brothers James D. Johnson Jr., Thomas Rivers Jr., Henry Rivers, and David Hunter. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. To know her, is too love her! Frances was known by many and loved by all! Services will be held Saturday June 29th, at Asbury United Methodist Church 2725 Ernest St. New Orleans La. 70131 at 10:00 am. Viewing will be from 8:00 am to 10:00 am. Officiant Rev. Clifton C. Conrad Sr. Arrangements entrusted to Murray Henderson Funeral Home 1209 Teche St. New Orleans, Louisiana 70114. Interment following the service at Friends of Charity Cemetery on Boyd St. New Orleans, Louisiana 70131.

