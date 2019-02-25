Frances Liberto Thomas, left this earth on her own terms after being with her family, on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the age of 97. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rodney J. Thomas, Sr.; her parents, Domenico Liberto and Giovanna Glorioso Liberto; and her siblings, Charles Liberto (Sarah), Salvatore Liberto, Vera L. Culotta (Philip), and Chetta L. Russo (Ross). Frances is the beloved mother of Nancy Thomas Strigel (Thorkil) and Rodney J. Thomas, Jr. (Jean). She is the devoted grandmother of Christine St. Blanc Jordan (Alton K.) and William St. Blanc (fiancée Janea). She is the loving great grandmother of Alton J. Jordan and Giovanni St. Blanc. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Special thanks to her caregivers "the best", Liz, Chrissy, Pearl, April, Lisa, Jessica, Kiki, Anna, Tomako, Haley, Airica, and Sheila. Also special thanks to Jenny, our mother's nurse, and St. Margaret's Hospice, and to the supportive staff of St. Luke's Medical Center. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Thursday, February 28, 2019 beginning at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM from the chapel of Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA. Interment to follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary