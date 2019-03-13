Frances Louise Skinner, age 74, entered eternal rest on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Relatives, friends and employees of Wynhoven Nursing Home and Ochsner Medical center are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, March 16, 2019, 10:00AM at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 1419 4th St., Westwego, LA. Visitation 9:00AM until service. Interment Restlawn Park Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her father, Isadore (IL) Brazzle; mother, Mahalie S. Williams; 1 sister, Inell (Tootsie) Thomas; 2 brothers, Howard and Charles Hawkins; 2 grandchildren, Anderson, III and Ashley Massey, 1 niece and 1 great nephew. Frances leaves to cherish her memories 3 children, Wardell, Walette and Carlton Skinner; 1 sister, Mildred S. Blanche; 1 uncle and aunt, Bill and Alice Skinner, III; 9 grandchildren, Ronique Spurlock, Nadiyah Baptiste, Darius Evans, Jasmine Cohen, Sway Davis, Jamie, Carlton, LeVon and Omari Skinner, 11 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services, Inc "Celebrating Life" 1449 N. Claiborne Ave, New Orleans, LA 70116. 504-948-7447.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Louise Skinner.
Professional Funeral Services Inc
1449 N Claiborne Ave
New Orleans, LA 70116
(504) 948-7447
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019