Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Louise Skinner. View Sign

Frances Louise Skinner, age 74, entered eternal rest on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Relatives, friends and employees of Wynhoven Nursing Home and Ochsner Medical center are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, March 16, 2019, 10:00AM at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 1419 4th St., Westwego, LA. Visitation 9:00AM until service. Interment Restlawn Park Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her father, Isadore (IL) Brazzle; mother, Mahalie S. Williams; 1 sister, Inell (Tootsie) Thomas; 2 brothers, Howard and Charles Hawkins; 2 grandchildren, Anderson, III and Ashley Massey, 1 niece and 1 great nephew. Frances leaves to cherish her memories 3 children, Wardell, Walette and Carlton Skinner; 1 sister, Mildred S. Blanche; 1 uncle and aunt, Bill and Alice Skinner, III; 9 grandchildren, Ronique Spurlock, Nadiyah Baptiste, Darius Evans, Jasmine Cohen, Sway Davis, Jamie, Carlton, LeVon and Omari Skinner, 11 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services, Inc "Celebrating Life" 1449 N. Claiborne Ave, New Orleans, LA 70116. 504-948-7447. Frances Louise Skinner, age 74, entered eternal rest on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Relatives, friends and employees of Wynhoven Nursing Home and Ochsner Medical center are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, March 16, 2019, 10:00AM at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 1419 4th St., Westwego, LA. Visitation 9:00AM until service. Interment Restlawn Park Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her father, Isadore (IL) Brazzle; mother, Mahalie S. Williams; 1 sister, Inell (Tootsie) Thomas; 2 brothers, Howard and Charles Hawkins; 2 grandchildren, Anderson, III and Ashley Massey, 1 niece and 1 great nephew. Frances leaves to cherish her memories 3 children, Wardell, Walette and Carlton Skinner; 1 sister, Mildred S. Blanche; 1 uncle and aunt, Bill and Alice Skinner, III; 9 grandchildren, Ronique Spurlock, Nadiyah Baptiste, Darius Evans, Jasmine Cohen, Sway Davis, Jamie, Carlton, LeVon and Omari Skinner, 11 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services, Inc "Celebrating Life" 1449 N. Claiborne Ave, New Orleans, LA 70116. 504-948-7447. Funeral Home Professional Funeral Services Inc

1449 N Claiborne Ave

New Orleans , LA 70116

(504) 948-7447 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Map/Directions Professional Funeral Services Inc New Orleans , LA (504) 948-7447