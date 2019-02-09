Frances Smith Vinet peacefully passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019. She was born on November 17, 1932 in Gueydan, La to the late Gabriel and Elina Smith. Frances was also preceded in death by her loving husband Roland, son Michael, 5 brothers and 4 sisters. She is survived by her son William Vinet (Mary); her brother James Smith; daughter-in-law Betty Vinet Reed; grandchildren Michelle Klumpp (Jeff), Matthew Vinet (Alena), Dustin Vinet (Katie) and Jesse Vinet (Stephanie) and great grandchildren, Julian, Mason, Brayden, Lily, Ellie, Weston, Waylon and Audrey. She loved spending her time at her home in Pearl River, but loved it the most when her family was there with her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass in the chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. New Orleans, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 12 pm with public visitation beginning at 10 am. Interment will follow the service at St. Louis Cemetery No. 3. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to by calling 1-800-822-6344. To view the guestbook and leave condolences online, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2019