Frances Wessing DeLatte, age 97 years, of Pearl River, LA, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond A. DeLatte, Jr. Mother of Raenell Hooge (Daniel) and Margaret Franchina (the late Louis,Sr.). Daughter of the late Frank Otto Wessing and Katie Friedman Wessing. Also survived by 3 grandchildren, Louis F. Franchina, Jr. (Geralin), Jennifer Moreci (Ryan), Michael A. Hooge (Heather), 3 great grandchildren, Vivian Franchina, Isabella Franchina and Jake Moreci. A native and longtime resident of New Orleans and a resident of Pearl River since 1977. "Granny" will be fondly remembered for her unconditional love, her kindness, her admiration of the beauty of nature and on a lighter note, her love of cold hot dogs, hot tea and lemon meringue pie. Even dementia couldn't dim Granny's beautiful spirit. We are blessed to have had such a positive role model. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Services at HONAKER FUNERAL HOME, 1751 GAUSE Blvd. WEST (IN FOREST LAWN CEMETERY), Slidell, LA on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. Interment in FOREST LAWN CEMETERY. Visitation on Monday after 11:00 A.M. until funeral time. Donations to , preferred, in lieu of flowers. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.