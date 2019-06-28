Francis A. Bolleter, Jr, the son of the late Francis A. Bolleter, and the late Winnie Belle Picou, passed away at his home in River Ridge, Louisiana with his wife of 52 years, Patricia T. Bolleter at his side. Known by his friends as "Pancho," he is survived by his two children, Mark A. Bolleter and Tondra E. Boyles; and 5 grandchildren, Connor Bolleter, Collin Bolleter, Christopher Bolleter, Kyle Boyles, and Alexa Boyles. Pancho was a veteran of both the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He served in the US Army and US Air Force. He was a member of the VFW post 3267 and American Legion post 267 in Harahan, Louisiana. A welder by trade, he worked for the Avondale Shipyard and later was a welder for the City of New Orleans Recreation Department. Pancho and his wife, Patricia, lived in Purvis Mississippi in 1975, and later moved back to Hattiesburg in 2000. They also resided in Montgomery, Texas, and Geismar, Louisiana as well. For most of their lives, however, Pancho and Pat resided in River Ridge, Louisiana. Pancho was loved and adored by anyone who met him. He was kind and generous, and was an amazing father to his children. He was a friend to all, and beloved by cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. He would do anything to help anyone, regardless of the time or circumstance. He will be missed by all who came into his life. All family & friends are invited to attend the interment for Francis A. Bolleter at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Davis Family Cemetery in Seminary Mississippi, 98 Atwood Norris Road, Seminary Mississippi, 39479. A celebration of his life will immediately follow at 12:00 noon at Richmond Community Center, 489 Highway 589, Sumrall, Mississippi, 39482. Please visit www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com to express condolences. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 28 to July 6, 2019