Francis Ann Hawkins passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at her residence. She graced this world with her phenomenal presence on August 7, 1939. Daughter of the late Harrison, Sr. and Ella Stewart. Francis spent the first half of her childhood in Woodville, MS before ultimately settling in the "Big Easy." Mrs. Hawkins accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at St. Luke No. 2 Baptist Church (Woodville, MS) by the late Reverend Leonard. She was active in the church ministry and adamant about her children and grandchildren being dedicated as well. She was a "No nonsense" "Tell it like it is", hardworking woman, who ensured that her loved ones were well taken care of. Mrs. Hawkins retired from Ochsner Hospital (Main Campus) after 39 years of service to ultimately care for her loved ones. She was well known for her amazing skillls in the kitchen as well as her unforgettable conversations. She was definitely the type of woman who left a memorable impression on any human being she encountered. Francis leaves to cherish precious memories, two daughters, Carla Bell and Paula Mitchell; son, Johnnie Hawkins, Jr.;sister, Allease Nix; four grandchildren, Dwayne Mitchell, Sr., Nakeya Bell, Darrel Berteaux and Deonta' Mitchell; five great grandchildren, Kennedy Mitchell, Dwayne Mitchell, Jr., Camron Berteaux, Carter Johnson and Carter Berteaux. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Francis was also preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Hawkins, Sr.;siblings, Levine Isadora Duncan, Sarah Stewart Minor, Daniel and Harrison Stewart, Jr. A memorial service will be held in the Chapel of the Roses of Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home, 1615 St. Philip Street, New Orleans, LA on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 2 PM. Interment PRIVATE. Visitation 1 PM IN THE CHAPEL. Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504)581-4411