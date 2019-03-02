Francis "Allan" Cuny of Kenner, LA passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 of natural causes. He was born on March 16, 1924 in New Orleans, LA to the late Joseph Erby Cuny and Sadie Adele Chattelier Cuny. Francis is survived by his children Allana Mouret (the late Pat), Randy Cuny (Lori), Christopher Cuny (Ligia), Michael Cuny (Rosa), Mark Cuny (the late Tina), Stephanie LaFosse (David); 23 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren. Francis is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years Margaret Mary Munson Cuny; his mother and father; and his brothers Victor Erby and Joseph Byron Cuny. He served in the Naval Forces during WWII as a Petty Officer 3rd Class Radarman. He worked for Sun Oil Company and Off Shore Navigation (ONI). Allan was a member of the Kenner Lions Club. His passion was reading and he loved sharing his love of reading with all of his grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM with visitation on Monday beginning at 12:00 Noon. Interment will follow the services in Theodore Dendinger Cemetery, Madisonville, LA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Mr. Cuny to be made to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675, https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 2 to Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary