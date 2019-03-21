Francis Gerald Perry, a one of a kind soul, reunited with his wife, Cecelia, on March 10th, 2019. He was born on September 19th, 1955, in Opelousas, LA and resided in LaPlace, LA since 2005. Before retiring due to a disability, he practiced various trades including carpentry, security and towing. He was known mostly as an avid fisherman and skilled craftsman. He was a friend to all he met. Everyone who knew him loved him. He is survived by his brother, Louis Perry (Mildrege), and a host of nieces and nephews, as well as too many friends to list. All are invited to an informal gathering to share memories and pay their final respects between the hours of 10 am and 12 noon on Monday, March 25th, 2019 at The Baloney Funeral Home, LLC located at 1905 West Airline Hwy, LaPlace, LA. Funeral arrangements entrusted to The Baloney Funeral Home, LLC located at 1905 West Airline Highway, LaPlace, LA. 70068 (985) 224-8460. Condolences may be offered at www.baloneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2019