Francis Nathan Catalon departed this life on Monday, February 18, 2019 at West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, LA. He was 88 years old. Nathan was born on May 21, 1930 in Maurice, LA to Alton Catalon and Effie Trahan Catalon. Nathan was a beautiful soul, with love in his heart for everyone he encountered throughout his life. Nathan is survived by his wife Louise Hutcherson Catalon, his daughter Alexia, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend Nathan's Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church 400 Verret St. New Orleans, LA at 12 noon. The public visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Father Steven Leak S.D.B. will Celebrate the Mass. A private burial will follow the Mass. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037. (504) 208-2119. Please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019