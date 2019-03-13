Francis "Tweety" "X-Man" Xavier Dumas, age 67, transitioned from this side of life to take his rightful place at the feet of the Lord on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at West Jefferson Medical Center. He was a native and resident of Marrero, LA. Francis served his country as a member of the United States Army. He retired from Union Carbide/Dow Chemical after more than 30 years of service as an electrician. Beloved husband of 47 years to Sherolyn Laurent Dumas. Devoted father of Damar (Dabrika) Dumas, Shannon Johnson and Jermaine (Anitra) White. Loving grandfather of Aris Johnson, Da'Mya, Damar Jr., and Damarco Dumas, Anaya , Nyasia, and Jalaila While. Son of the late Wilfred Joseph Dumas, Sr. and Anita N. Dumas. Brother of Royal (Maggie) Dumas, Charles Dumas, and the late Lola Lott, Rose Mary Dumas Smith, Joseph "Tony" Farley Dumas and Wilfred Joseph Dumas. Francis is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also priest and parishioners, of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church and all neighboring churches; employees of Union Carbide/Dow Chemical are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 455 Ames Blvd. Marrero, LA on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00a.m. Father Eugene Jacques, celebrant. Visitation will begin at 9:00a.m.; Recitation of Rosary 9:45a.m.; Celebration of Life 10:30a.m. Interment: Restlawn Park Cemetery-Avondale, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary