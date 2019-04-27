|
|
Francisca "Panchita" Rodriguez passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Lucas Rodriguez for 60 1/2 years. Mother of Manuela Delgado (Jose), Hipolita Puentes (Felix), Raul Rodriguez, Orestes Rodriguez (Iraida), Lazaro Rodriguez, and Alicia R. Ramos (Jose Luis). Daughter of the late Emenegilda and Quintin Rios. Sister of Isabel Rios and Virginia Rios. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. She was a native of Roque, Cuba and a resident of Harvey, LA for the past 36 years. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass in the chapel of Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expwy., Harvey, LA on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 9 am. Visitation will be held on Sunday evening, April 28, 2019 from 6 pm until 11 pm and again on Monday morning from 8 am until 9 am. Family and friends may view and sign the online guest book at www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019