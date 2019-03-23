Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank A. "Doc" Iddings Ph.D.. View Sign

Frank A. "Doc" Iddings, Ph.D., passed away on March 17, 2019 from congestive heart failure at his home at age 86. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Wanda, daughters Vickie Artibey (John) of Clinton, MS., Valerie Salisbury (Michael) of Richmond, VA., Venita Durrer (Russ) of Pagosa Springs, CO., and son Les of Waco, along with 12 grandchildren/step-grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank E. and Clara Appalona Brumwell Iddings, only brother Leslie, 2 half-sisters, Frances Iddings Riley and Alice Tesora Iddings Coleman, and infant son Robert Frank. Born in Abilene, KS., Jan 20, 1933, Doc's path to research and teaching began in 1951 at Midwestern University, Wichita Falls, TX, where he obtained a B.S degree in Chemistry and Math (Dean's Honor Roll all semesters, and Who's Who in both fields). At Midwestern Frank also played in the band, and it was during that time Wanda arranged to get them set up on double date with friends. After marrying on August 28, 1954, Frank then went on to obtain his M.S. (Chemistry) and Ph.D. (Analytical Chemical) at the University of Oklahoma in Norman. Postdoctoral studies included Industrial Applications of Radioisotopes (LSU), Modern Techniques in Activation Analysis (TX A&M) and Oak Ridge Institute of Nuclear Studies. Post college honors included Fellow of ASNT (American Society for Nondestructive Testing), ASNT Tutorial Award, ASNT Meritorious Service Award, and appointments (twice) as a Technical Expert by the International Atomic Energy Agency. Frank's career path began at Esso (Exxon) in Baton Rouge, LA., as a Chemist conducting research on radioisotopes. In 1964 he began teaching at LSU, becoming a retired Professor Emeritus (Nuclear Science, Nuclear Engineering, Chemistry), authoring over 60 publications, including articles, technical journals and chapters in books. During this time, Doc was also named as Technical Expert for the International Atomic Energy Agency ('71, '83), attached to the Singapore Institute of Standards and Industrial Research for two, 3 month assignments, and Special Lecturer/consultant across the US at numerous Nuclear power plants and Universities, as well as the University of Mexico in Mexico City, University of Singapore, and consultant in Saudi Arabia setting up a radiation detection lab with personalized training in radiation detection and measurement. His last 2 years on staff at LSU were spent serving as Asst. Director of the Nuclear Science Center. Doc will most be remembered by his LSU students for being the Faculty Advisor of Alpha Chi Sigma (Psi Chapter) for 18 years, with life-long friendships made, and his students' successes making him most proud. Upon retiring from LSU in 1985, Frank spent the next ten years in various Asst. and Acting Director roles at Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio, in the Department of Nondestructive Evaluation Science, Research and Technology Divisions. His last position with Southwest was as Administrative Director over a contract for the Dept. of Defense Nondestructive Testing Information Analysis Center. He finished his career teaching Freshman Chemistry at Palo Alto College as an Adjunct Professor in 2012. At the conclusion of about 25 years as Tutorial Projects Editor for ASNT's Material Evaluation monthly "Back to Basics" column, Frank wrote a tribute to his family, "Without the support, love and encouragement of my family, none of the above would have been possible. They have endured missed birthdays, anniversaries, concerts, games and their own special events while I was away". 