Frank Albert Washington Sr. passed away peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the age of 78. Frank was educated in New Orleans Public School System. Early in life Frank worked as a chef at The Boston Club and later in life he worked at United China & Glass Company and retired from LSU Health Sciences Center. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Norma Washington. Children: Denise Washington-Thomas (Renard), Jacqueline Bell (Michael), Frank Washington Jr. (Marchelle), Fredrick Washington (Troylynn). Survived by 9 grandchildren: Brittany, Katelyn, Jacqwayne, Samantha, Frank III, Fredrick Jr. Nicholas, Wayne, Willie; 20 great grandchildren and many God children. Also survived by siblings: Cynthia Washington, Ernestine Ellzey (Earl), Sementa Scipio, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents Neomi Cenance & Albert Washington; and siblings: Dorothy, Gerry, Patricia, Leonard, Theodore, Edward and John Washington. Family and friends are invited to attend the Homegoing Celebration on Saturday, April 20, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at Greater Old Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 655 N. Rocheblave St. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pastor Matt Turner, officiating. Interment is private. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2019