Frank Andrew France, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the age of 93. Preceded in death by his parents, Frank M. Franicevich and Una Subat Franicevich, his wife Patricia Kehoe France, son Kevin Charles France (Patricia), daughter, Mary France and his sister Ana Franicevich. He is survived by his companion Patricia Durel, his sons Kelly France (Monet), Kyle France (Kendra), Frank "Kie" France (Connie). Also survived by his grandchildren, Molly France Fernandes (Hersh), Emily France Poche (Matt), Patrick D. France, Tucker A. France, Gabriel Rene France, Atticus J. France, Henry G. France, Mary Martin France and Anna Kate France, and his great grandchild, Margaret Victoria Fernandes. Mr. France graduated from St. Louis Cathedral (1940), Holy Cross (1944) and Loyola (1948). He was an educator at Kehoe-France School. He was a member of the ARC of New Orleans, Rotary, Legatus and the Knights of Babylon. He served in the United States Army 43rd Infantry from 1950-1952. Mr. France was also an Eagle Scout, which was one of his proudest accomplishments. Special thanks to his caregivers Crystal Townsend and Sandra Ross for their loving care and support. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. on Tuesday June 18, 2019 at 5:00 PM. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM. Interment will be private. Donations requested to the ARC of New Orleans or the Magnolia School. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 14 to June 18, 2019