Frank Butler, at the blessed age of 93 transition this life on May 21, 2019. Husband of the late Annie Bell Butler, Father of Robert lee Eubanks, Shirley Nelson, Linda Winfield, Jerry, Glenn and Mary Butler and Christine Lewis whom he reard as his own. Also, the father of 7 deceased children, Brother of Calvin Butler, L.T. and Betty Kenzie. Frank is survived by a host of grand, great, and great great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Celebration Service on Saturday June 1, 2019 at 11am at Mt. Zion B.C. #1 144 Little Hope St. Garyville, La., Rev. Kent B. Fredericks Pastor Officiating. View is at 9until service time. Interment in Zion traveler's cemetery Lyons, La. Professional Services entrusted to the caring staff of Hobson Brown Funeral Home, 134 Daisy St., Garyville, LA 70051. 985-535-2516.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 29 to June 1, 2019