Frank D. Berger Jr. passed peacefully at his Gretna home, surrounded by his family on Tuesday, 12 March 2019 at 7:53pm at the age of 81. Born July 2, 1937 in Helena, Montana to Magdalena (Heck) and Frank D. Berger Sr., he lived in North Dakota, and Casper, Wyoming before moving to Phoenix, AZ. Prior to his graduation in 1957 at South Phoenix High School, he met the love of his life, Judith Stage. It was in Phoenix, AZ where they were married in 1958 and started their family prior to moving to Gretna, La in 1965. Frank worked as a window cleaner for Acme Window Cleaners where he cleaned many windows in homes and office buildings of all heights. He was most proud of his work as a Deckhand/Firefighter on the Fireboats Deluge and Bourgeois, where he fought fires and provided protection for vessels and people in the port of New Orleans. Frank was a lifelong Catholic and attended church regularly at St Cletus Catholic Church in Gretna. Frank is preceded in death by; his mother, father, granddaughter Sarah, and sisters; Minnie Daniel, Annetta Ebenal, and Leona Glass. He is survived by his adoring wife of sixty years, Judith, daughters; Mary Berger and Cynthia Gainey (David) and son, Daniel Berger Sr. (Michele), his six loving grandchildren; Tammy Cavanaugh (Charles), Daniel Berger Jr., Virginia McElwee, James Petrolia (Kayla), Bambi Cavanaugh (Timothy), and Frank Berger, his eleven great grandchildren; Kameryn Cavanagh, Khylen Cavanaugh, Josilyn McElwee, Curiij Jackson, Cruize Jackson, Abigail McElwee, Xzavier Harris, Sebastian McElwee, Liam Petrolia, Romyn Cavanaugh and Bryce Petrolia, his brothers; Daniel Berger (Angie) and David Berger and sisters; Marie Hensley, Moni Young, Peggy Young and Bobbi Greene, and a host of nieces, nephews and many more greats. Frank loved his family, fishing, barbecues (and good food in general), travelling, camping (mainly where they offered all you can eat pancakes), and watching westerns. He left a legacy for his family; one of dedication, loyalty and faithfulness. He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew and loved him. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass to be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 12:00 noon at St Cletus Catholic Church, 3600 Claire Ave. Gretna, LA, (Rev. Tuan Pham officiating). Visitation will be from 10:00am – 12:00 noon preceding the Mass. Interment will take place at a later date in Payson, AZ. MOTHE FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the National Wildlife Federation 11100 Wildlife Center Drive Reston, VA 20190 or National Park Foundation, 1110 Vermont Ave NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20005 A special thanks to all those who've prayed and cared for Frank over the years, as they are deeply appreciated. "If tears could build a path and memories a lane, I'd walk right up to heaven and bring you home again." ~Author unknown Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019