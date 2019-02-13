The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
E.J. Fielding Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2260 W. 21st Avenue
Covington, LA 70433
(985) 892-9222
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
E.J. Fielding Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2260 W. 21st Avenue
Covington, LA 70433
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
E.J. Fielding Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2260 W. 21st Avenue
Covington, LA 70433
View Map
Frank "Coach" Dalferes passed away peacefully with his wife and two daughters by his side. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 56 years, Susie Neelis Dalferes; his two daughters Mimi Marino (the late Tony) and Sissy Vaughan (Jay); his four grandchildren Molly Cvitanovic (George), Michael Marino, Grady and Macy Vaughan; and great-grandfather of Trey Marino and Tony Cvitanovic. Frank is also survived by his sister Margie Corcoran and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Hazel Bayer Dalferes; and sister, Rose McDermott. Frank was born and raised in Old Metairie. He was the quarterback at Metairie High. Attended Rice University on a football scholarship, received his undergraduate from Tulane University where he was a track and field two year letterman. He remained athletic all of his life and enjoyed playing tennis well into his eighties. He graduated from Tulane and then proudly served in the United States Marine Corps as an officer. Frank later received his masters from L.S.U. He was a high school coach at East Jefferson, teacher, and administrator in Jefferson Parish for over 30 years. Frank was a mentor and highly respected by many. Frank enjoyed westerns, both in novels and old movies. He was naturally a huge Saints fan and was proud of his work for the team as a scout in their early days. Relatives and friends are invited to E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W. 21st Ave., Covington, LA 70433. Visitation will be Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 12:00- 2:00 pm with services at 2:00 pm. Interment at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens in Covington. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to St. Tammany Hospital Foundation, www.sthfoundation.org. Please sign the online Guestbook at www.ejfieldingfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2019
