Frank Edward Pounds born November 29, 1943 in Columbia MS passed away February 20, 2019 at the age of 75. Services will be held Friday, March 1st 2019, 12 pm at Smith Funeral Home in Columbia MS. 519 Owens St. Columbia MS 39429. A Repast will follow at the VFW in Columbia MS.
Funeral Home
Smith Funeral Home
519 Owens Street
Columbia, MS 39429
(601) 736-2257
Funeral Home Details
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019
