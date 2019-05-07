The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home
1600 North Causeway Blvd
Metairie, LA 70001
(504) 835-2341
Frank G. "Gus" Sullwold

Frank G. "Gus" Sullwold, 89, a resident of Zachary, LA and a native of New Orleans, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019. He was born December 20, 1929 to Irma Heinsz Sullwold and Augustine F. Sullwold. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 63 years, Bettie Lou Garron Sullwold, and his son, Stuart Mark Sullwold. Frank attended Holy Cross High School and LSU where he ran track. He received his Masters of Business from Loyola University in New Orleans. Frank retired from Merck, Sharp and Dohme. He is survived by his children Sondra J. Burnham and husband, Tommy, Steven C. Sullwold and wife, Dee Ann and Suzan S. Ponder and husband, Warren. Grandfather of Sarah Felder, (Jeff), Shannon Mitchem, (Dustin), Nick Sullwold, (Lauren), Lauren Riley, (Brian), Rachel Myers, (Levi), Stuart Ponder (Michelle) and Elizabeth Memory (Bobby). Also survived by 15 great grandchildren. A memorial and burial were attended by his family. Arrangements by Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp, 1600 N. Causeway Blvd. Condolences may be expressed online at www.tharpsontheimerfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 7 to May 10, 2019
