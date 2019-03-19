Bob Glass, a Slidell resident for over 60 years was known for his infectious laugh. On March 3rd, he joined his wife Connie and daughter Linda Cullen. His children Frank Glass Jr and Marie Snyder, grandkids and great-grandkids along with Nancy Rousset, his companion of 15 years will miss that laugh. Please join Bob's family and friends in celebrating his life March 31 from 2-6pm at the Elks Lodge 2321 in Slidell, 34212 Elks Rd.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 31, 2019