Frank Harvey Jr., age 66, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He is preceded in death by his son, Frank Harvey III; parents, Clara Mouton and Frank Harvey Sr.; godchild, Reuben Jones; and a host of aunts, uncles, and other relatives. Frank leaves to cherish his memories his companion, Kittie Kirsh; 3 daughters, Trinetta Harvey-Oliver (Donald), Ry'Shaneka Kenard (Chris), and Megan Kirsh; 5 grandchildren; 2 sisters, Gloria Mouton and Lynn Taylor; godchild, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Relatives, friends of the family, employees of Rouse's, Winn Dixie, Entergy of New Orleans, Isidore Newman School, Lake Forest Charter School, University Medical Center, Popeyes, Raintree Children, RTA Transit, Sacred Academy, BCT-Early Learning Center, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Fort Jackson, SC are all invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, March 30, 2019, 11:00AM, at New Kingdom Missionary Baptist Church, 3611 St. Ferdinand St., NOLA with Elder Frederick Henderson officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00AM until the hour of service. Interment Private. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services "Celebrating Life" 1449 N. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, LA 70116, 504-948-7447.

1449 N Claiborne Ave

New Orleans , LA 70116

Funeral Home Professional Funeral Services Inc

