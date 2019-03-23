New Orleans native Frank J. de la Houssaye Jr. lost a lengthy battle with pneumonia March 19, 2019. His family and his multitude of friends will deeply miss his sincere friendship, his great smile and his abundant love of life. Born January 8, 1933, the son of Frank Julien and Elizabeth Hanton Douglas de la Houssaye, he graduated from New Orleans Academy and Tulane University where he was a member of the college tennis team and of Kappa Alpha Fraternity. Following college, he served in the U.S. Army. Frank de la Houssaye embodied the true spirit of the Southern gentleman -- he was humble and kind, honest and faithful, gregarious and generous. He was devoted to his wife of 55 years, Sheila, and his daughter, Downey. Not only a family man, he was a career financial advisor, a jazz pianist, an athlete and so much more. The phrase, "he never met a stranger," was coined for Frank. The essence of a true New Orleanian to the core, he was a member of several Mardi Gras krewes through the years and thoroughly enjoyed the floats, the crowds and the camaraderie of his friends. He was also a lifelong member of the New Orleans Country Club. Inspired by the musical heartbeat of the French Quarter as a young man, he taught himself to play the piano and later joined friends in creating The Last Straws, a jazz group that entertained from the USA to Cuba. One of his favorite "gigs" was playing at Jazz Fest. His musical talents deeply influenced his daughter's lifelong love of music, and his evenings at the piano were the highlight of many family Christmas celebrations. An avid golfer, he played regularly with a group fondly dubbed the Blue Bloods and, during his retirement, always looked forward to his Thursday lunch with "the guys." The beach was a favorite getaway for him, his wife and daughter for many years. He and Sheila also loved to travel with friends, cruising on a barge in France or traveling to Ireland, Italy, Sweden and Switzerland. He was a man of diverse interests, but life was always centered on his immediate and extended family. He greatly enjoyed dinners and parties with family and friends, and he was always the ultimate host. He made everyone feel infinitely welcome. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Sheila McAdams de la Houssaye, and his daughter, Elizabeth Downey de la Houssaye; two sisters, Mary Ellen (Nuddy) de la Houssaye Baron and husband, David, and Hanton de la Houssaye Agnew, all of New Orleans; a sister-in-law, Kathleen McAdams Stevens, and husband, Vernon, of Vidalia, LA; Goddaughter Malen Baron Pou; Godson Brian Stevens; and numerous nieces, nephews and their children. He is also survived by his faithful furry companion, Buddy D. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the doctors, nurses and all the staff of Touro Medical Center for their excellent, caring and most kind attention to Frank. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Visitation at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. followed by a Memorial Mass at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be in Metairie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations might be made to the Louisiana SPCA, 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70114 or to the National WWII Museum, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70130. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary