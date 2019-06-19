Frank J. Tafaro, age 77, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019 at his home in Mandeville, Louisiana after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Trudy H. Tafaro, his beloved daughters Lisa Magee (Marshall), Karyn Long (Patrick), and Lori Wynne (Brian), and his six grandchildren Lindsey Benefiel (Corey), Michael Long, Owen, Mallory and Brady Magee, and Parker Wynne. He is also survived by his sister Diane Avettant (A.J.) and numerous loving family members. He was preceded in death by his father, Pascal L. Tafaro, and his aunts, Patricia Fleury and Lena Schifano. Frank was born July 17, 1942 in New Orleans, Louisiana. He graduated from Warren Easton High School and attended Louisiana State University where he was a member of the Tiger Band. Frank was employed by Western Electric and later worked for AT&T before retiring from Lucent Technology in 2000. Frank was a loyal and devoted family man who enjoyed spending time with his daughters and grandchildren. He had a strong interest in World War II and frequently read about the subject. He cared for animals, most importantly his beloved cat, Stormy. He had a passion for cars and took great pride in his Harley Davidson motorcycle, as well as his Nissan 370Z. Additionally, he was an avid gun collector who liked to spend his free time at a gun range. Visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, June 21st from 9:00 until 11:00 am at Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am in the J. Garic Schoen Chapel of Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home, 3827 Canal Street. Interment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. To view the family guestbook, please go to www.schoenfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary