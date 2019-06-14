Frank J. Varela, Sr. passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the age of 86 years. He was born in New Orleans to the late Frank J. Varela and Bertha G. Varela. Beloved husband of 48 years to Kathleen Bishop Varela. Loving father of Frank J. Varela, Jr. and Michael P. Varela (wife Alane), and ever doting grandfather of Evan T. Varela and Halle E. Varela. Frank was a practicing attorney for 60 years, having decided upon his career path as a very young child. Frank loved the city of New Orleans and game days on Sunday. Above all, he was kind, selfless and always a man for others. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass in the J. Garic Schoen Chapel of JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 3827 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70119 on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11 am. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until the time of the Funeral Mass. Interment will be private. To view and sign the register book, visit www.schoenfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 14 to June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary