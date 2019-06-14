The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home
3827 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
(504) 482-2111
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Varela
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank J. Varela Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frank J. Varela Sr. Obituary
Frank J. Varela, Sr. passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the age of 86 years. He was born in New Orleans to the late Frank J. Varela and Bertha G. Varela. Beloved husband of 48 years to Kathleen Bishop Varela. Loving father of Frank J. Varela, Jr. and Michael P. Varela (wife Alane), and ever doting grandfather of Evan T. Varela and Halle E. Varela. Frank was a practicing attorney for 60 years, having decided upon his career path as a very young child. Frank loved the city of New Orleans and game days on Sunday. Above all, he was kind, selfless and always a man for others. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass in the J. Garic Schoen Chapel of JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 3827 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70119 on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11 am. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until the time of the Funeral Mass. Interment will be private. To view and sign the register book, visit www.schoenfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 14 to June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home
Download Now