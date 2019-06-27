Frank Joseph Uzee, Jr. passed away peacefully on Friday evening, April 5, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was 90 years old. He was a resident of Metairie. Born in New Orleans on July 31, 1928 to the late Frank J. Uzee, Sr. and Alida Theriot Uzee. Brother of the late Francis Uzee and the late Joyce Cummings. Devoted husband of Rosemary Theresa Lauricella for 65 years. Loving Father of Carol Uzee Bernos, Debra Uzee Stutts and Jo-Ann Uzee Bird. Father-in-law of Gordon H. Bernos, Jr. and Rick Stutts. Grandfather of Cameron Joseph Stutts and Brendon Thomas Bird. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. He served in the U.S. Army as a Sergeant. He was a long standing member of the Local 60 Plumbers & Steamfitters Union. He was a licensed master plumber and spent most of his career in this capacity, as well as a project manager on commercial projects. Prior to his retirement, he spent five years at Loyola University in their maintenance department. One of his favorite weekend hobbies was playing golf - which he did for several years, both at Bayou Barriere Golf Course as well as City Park. He was instrumental in forming the Plumbers Inc. Golf Society (P.I.G.S.). He loved big band music and going dancing with his wife at the Jefferson Orleans, where he had a large loyal group of friends with whom he shared many good times over the years. He enjoyed watching sports on television- especially college and pro football, golf and tennis. He was gregarious and quick-witted and fond of reading. He loved animals, especially dogs. His true passion was time spent with his family: celebrating birthdays, holidays and attending his grand-sons baseball games, which he cherished. He was a parishioner of St. Christopher Church and had a deep abiding faith. He will be forever missed by his family- he was their gentle giant, their rock, their heart and soul. Funeral services were private. Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at www.tharpsontheimerfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 27 to June 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary