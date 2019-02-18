Frank Louis Matto, Sr., passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 to go to his eternal rest. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a 30 year member of the Insulators Union Local 53. Frank was a man of simple taste, loving his home and family. Fishing and gardening were his pleasures. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Catherine Dakin Matto, their son Tony Matto and grandson Frank Matto, III. He leaves behind two adoring sons, Frank Matto, Jr. and John Matto (Jeanette), one granddaughter, Mallory Matto Avin (Ben) and four great grandchildren, Kate, Charlie, Lorelei Avin and Levi, a sister, Mary Gereighty along with many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., near Clearview Pkwy in Metairie, LA on Thursday morning, February 21, 2019 beginning at 9:00 AM with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM in Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home's chapel. The online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary