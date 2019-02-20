Frank Mike, age 97; went home to his Lord on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 10:45pm. Mike passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends. A proud veteran of World War II, Mike lived his life spending time with good friends and family, raising his grandchildren Nelanhta and Kiona Riley, and volunteering his time at the World War II Museum. He especially enjoyed educating visitors on the sacrifices made by African American soldiers in times of war. All that knew him know how Mike loved to be well dressed, dance, and have a good time. Frank Mike is preceded in death by his mother, Emily Collins Mike and his sister, Louis Margaret Mike. Mike leaves behind his loving and devoted wife Lois Mary Mike; his grandchildren, Nelanhta and Kiona Riley; his step-daughter, Michelle Riley; his sons, Ronald Mike and Frank Mike, Jr.; his niece, Ann Mike Lee and her husband, Leonard Lee. Mike also leaves behind a host of grand and great grandchildren to cherish his memory. The Funeral Service will be held at Castle Rock Church, 2323 S. Galvez Street on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:00 am. Visitation hours will be from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Interment: Restlawn Cemetery in Avondale. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary