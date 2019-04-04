The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Marrero - Marrero
6820 W. B. Expressway
Marrero, LA 70072
Frank Palmer Jr.

Frank Palmer Jr. Obituary
Frank Palmer Jr., age 44, departed this life on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Riverside Hospital Newport News, VA. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Avondale, LA. Frank was a first-class welder with Lyons Shipyard, Norfolk, VA. Devoted and loving husband of Carita Grinstead Palmer. Devoted father of Toinika, Frank, Devantee and Alice'. Grandfather of Faith. Stepfather of Sacorra and Kendall Grinstead. Step-grandfather of Samir. Devoted son of Frank Palmer Sr. and the late Mercedes Williams Palmer. Stepson of Beatrice Hilson Palmer. Grandson of the late Alma and Ennis William, Julia and Eugene Palmer Sr. Devoted godson of Eula McGee, also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastor, officers, and members of First Love Missionary Baptist Church of Kenner, LA, Mt. Olive B.C. #1 of Algiers, LA, and all neighboring churches; employees of Lyons Shipyard of Norfolk, VA, and John Ehret Class of 1993 are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Davis Mortuary Service, 6820 Westbank Expressway, Marrero, LA on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Rev. Larry Crockett officiating. Interment: Woodlawn Park Memorial Cemetery-Westwego, LA. To view and sign the guestbook please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019
