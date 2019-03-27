On Tuesday, March 26, 2019 Frank Philip Fischer, Jr. (Phil) passed away peacefully at his home in Christwood Retirement Community in Covington, LA at the age of 85. Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Georgia Seago Fischer and Frank Philip Fischer, Sr. and his wife of 59 years Jean Zeigler Fischer. He is survived by sons Christopher Maxwell Fischer (Mary Tait), Mark Philip Fischer (Valerie), Steven Arvin Fischer (Karen), his sister Mrs. Edmund Talbot, Jr., and grandchildren Thomas Wilson Fischer, Cassidy Fischer Palmisano (Jake), Wesley Philip Fischer, Ashley Elizabeth Fischer, Indigo Eleanor Fischer, Lauren Raye Dunaway (Bucky), and Jamie Devereux Tait Phil was a graduate of Isidore Newman School and Tulane University School of Engineering. He was a member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. He served as president of Fischer Engineering, Ltd., a member and president of the Rotary Club of Carrollton, and a member and president of the Orleans Audubon Society. He was also an exhibiting member of the New Orleans Lettering Arts Association and an active member of the Xerces Society. He treasured his many kind friends, especially Phyllis Dunning for her companionship and friendship. The family would like to thank the staff at Christwood Retirement Community, Visiting Angels and Notre Dame Hospice for their help these last few weeks. A celebration of life will be held in the Atrium at Christwood Retirement Community at 3:00 pm Friday, March 29, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Christwood Foundation for the Butterfly Garden Project. Bagnell & Son Funeral Home, Covington, LA in charge of arrangements. To view and sign the family guest book please visit WWW.bagnellfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary