Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Ray Sibley Jr.. View Sign Service Information HONAKER FUNERAL HOME INC. PO Box 6087 Slidell , LA 70469-6087 (985)-641-1900 Send Flowers Obituary

Frank Ray Sibley, Jr, age 75, of Slidell, LA, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 after a long and courageous battle. He was born in New Orleans to the late Frank R. Sibley,Sr. and Mary Trascher Sibley. He grew up in Bogalusa and received his Bachelor's Degree in Education from Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond. His passion for teaching afforded him the opportunity to teach in many schools, both public and private, throughout the Southeast Louisiana area. While teaching at Bayou Lacombe Junior High School he enjoyed a successful stint as the girls basketball coach and led his team to victory as Parish Champions. It was also during this time living in Lacombe that he met the love of his life, Anne Roberts. Their family grew when they were blessed with the arrival of their only child, their son Paul. Mr. Sibley's lifelong love of learning led him to pursue his Master's Degree which opened the doors for him to serve in administrative roles as Assistant Principal at Bonne Ecole Elementary, and Principal at Abney Elementary and Bayou Lacombe Junior High. Upon retiring from public education after 37 years of service, he soon found himself teaching once again and this continued for another 10 years. He taught at Calvary Baptist School and most recenty at St. Margaret Mary Catholic School where "A Day with Ray" became a treasured auction event and was a significant fundraiser for the school. His love for, and genuine interest in the lives of his students, was reciprocated and is evidenced by the many cards, letters, photos and artwork that adorn the walls and special places throughout his his home. He was an avid outdoorsmen and this love was passed onto his son Paul as they spent many hours fishing and hunting together throughout the South. He was an eclectic collector and his devotion to his many collections covering a wide array became additional opportunities for him to share his knowledge. His deep love of the South and it's rich history would lead him to become regarded as an expert on what is commonly referred to as the Civil War however, those who knew him quickly learned that it was more appropriately "The War for Southern Independence". He was extremely proud of his published works "The Confederate Order of Battle-The Army of Northern Virginia, Volume 1" and "Confederate Artillery Organizations-An Alphabetical Listing of the Officers and Batteries of the Confederacy, 1861-1865". His dedication to learning continued until his death as he remained a student at Southeastern Louisiana University pursuing a different class each semester. Left to cherish his memory are his son Paul Sibley, his sisters Louise Sibley Williamson and Sandra Sibley Melancon and his brother Les (wife Billie) Sibley. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who have shared a special place in his life. He loved watching them grow and pursue their interests. Additionally there are several dear friends who held a piece of his heart. The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff at both Lakeview Regional Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital ICU. Your extraordinary care and compassion was so appreciated. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial Services at HONAKER FUNERAL HOME, 1751 GAUSE Blvd. WEST (IN FOREST LAWN CEMETERY), Slidell, LA on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. Rev. Randy Boyett will be officiating. Visitation on Saturday after 1:00 P.M. until Memorial time. Donations to the or to Thompson Road Baptist Church, Slidell, preferred, in lieu of flowers. Please visit Frank Ray Sibley, Jr, age 75, of Slidell, LA, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 after a long and courageous battle. He was born in New Orleans to the late Frank R. Sibley,Sr. and Mary Trascher Sibley. He grew up in Bogalusa and received his Bachelor's Degree in Education from Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond. His passion for teaching afforded him the opportunity to teach in many schools, both public and private, throughout the Southeast Louisiana area. While teaching at Bayou Lacombe Junior High School he enjoyed a successful stint as the girls basketball coach and led his team to victory as Parish Champions. It was also during this time living in Lacombe that he met the love of his life, Anne Roberts. Their family grew when they were blessed with the arrival of their only child, their son Paul. Mr. Sibley's lifelong love of learning led him to pursue his Master's Degree which opened the doors for him to serve in administrative roles as Assistant Principal at Bonne Ecole Elementary, and Principal at Abney Elementary and Bayou Lacombe Junior High. Upon retiring from public education after 37 years of service, he soon found himself teaching once again and this continued for another 10 years. He taught at Calvary Baptist School and most recenty at St. Margaret Mary Catholic School where "A Day with Ray" became a treasured auction event and was a significant fundraiser for the school. His love for, and genuine interest in the lives of his students, was reciprocated and is evidenced by the many cards, letters, photos and artwork that adorn the walls and special places throughout his his home. He was an avid outdoorsmen and this love was passed onto his son Paul as they spent many hours fishing and hunting together throughout the South. He was an eclectic collector and his devotion to his many collections covering a wide array became additional opportunities for him to share his knowledge. His deep love of the South and it's rich history would lead him to become regarded as an expert on what is commonly referred to as the Civil War however, those who knew him quickly learned that it was more appropriately "The War for Southern Independence". He was extremely proud of his published works "The Confederate Order of Battle-The Army of Northern Virginia, Volume 1" and "Confederate Artillery Organizations-An Alphabetical Listing of the Officers and Batteries of the Confederacy, 1861-1865". His dedication to learning continued until his death as he remained a student at Southeastern Louisiana University pursuing a different class each semester. Left to cherish his memory are his son Paul Sibley, his sisters Louise Sibley Williamson and Sandra Sibley Melancon and his brother Les (wife Billie) Sibley. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who have shared a special place in his life. He loved watching them grow and pursue their interests. Additionally there are several dear friends who held a piece of his heart. The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff at both Lakeview Regional Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital ICU. Your extraordinary care and compassion was so appreciated. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial Services at HONAKER FUNERAL HOME, 1751 GAUSE Blvd. WEST (IN FOREST LAWN CEMETERY), Slidell, LA on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. Rev. Randy Boyett will be officiating. Visitation on Saturday after 1:00 P.M. until Memorial time. Donations to the or to Thompson Road Baptist Church, Slidell, preferred, in lieu of flowers. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 3 to May 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.