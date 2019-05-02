Frank T. Nelson, Jr., a chauffeur, died on Friday, April 27, 2019 of natural causes. He was 85. Frank was a lifelong resident of New Orleans and graduated from Walter L. Cohen. He was a member of the Alexander Lodge #233 P.H.A and The Wild Mardi Gras Indians. He is survived by his daughters Shirley Joseph & Deetta Holmes; sons: Frank, Quinman, Dwayne, and Curtis Nelson; 25 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 1 daughter in law Teresa Nelson, and 2 sons in law: Clifton Joseph and Louis Holmes. Also survived by a host of other family members and friends. Preceded in death by his loving wife Shirley G. Nelson, daughter Mary Harrell, and sons Jerome & Keith Nelson. Family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Saturday, May 4, 2019 for 11:00 a.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 1126 N Robertson St, New Orleans, LA 70116. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Sidney Joshua, officiating. Interment is private. Online guestbook: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. - Secretary Frank Nelson, Jr Alexander Lodge No. 233 P.H.A. The officers and Members of Alexander Lodge No. 233 are hereby summoned and requesting members of Eureka Consistory No. 7 AASRFM and A.T. Robinson Chap 89 RAM, to render final Masonic Rites to our departed brother, Frank Nelson, Jr. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1126 N. Robertson St. New Orleans. LA. All Master Masons are invited to attend. R By order of: Anthony D. McCleskey Worshipful Master Attest: Reginald White, II Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019