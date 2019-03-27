Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Trammell. View Sign

Frank "Playa" Trammell a native of New Orleans transitioned into eternal rest with his heavenly father on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at age 51. Beloved son of Rose Trammell and late Apple White. Reared by Grandparents the late George Trammell Sr. and late Sidney Trammell and also Aunt Yvonne Battley. He was known for going above for those he loved, especially his kids and grandkids. He was a loving and devoted father, brother, son, and friend. He enjoyed his life to the fullest, and made friends wherever he went. He leaves to cherishing his memories to his mother: Rose Trammell, two aunts: Yvonne Battley and Doris Holmes, two uncles: Donald Trammell and George Trammell Jr., fiancé: Latanya Rattler, brother: Antonio McDonald, two sisters: Rose Trammell, and Brenda Thomas, two daughters: Amie Laws (Lawrence), and Subeana Ducros, sons: Terrell Trammell(Drenequa), Frank Trammell Jr., Step-sons: Calvin and Jycal Rankin, grandchildren: Alexis Brower, Kermit Brower Jr., TeriOnna Trammell, Terrell Trammell Jr., Frank Trammell III, and Ashyre Ducros. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Murray Henderson Funeral Home 1209 Teche St, Algiers, LA on Saturday March 30, 2019 at 12:00p.m. Pastor Eddie Payne will be the officiating minister. Interment will be a private affair. Professional services entrusted to Murray Henderson Funeral Home. Frank "Playa" Trammell a native of New Orleans transitioned into eternal rest with his heavenly father on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at age 51. Beloved son of Rose Trammell and late Apple White. Reared by Grandparents the late George Trammell Sr. and late Sidney Trammell and also Aunt Yvonne Battley. He was known for going above for those he loved, especially his kids and grandkids. He was a loving and devoted father, brother, son, and friend. He enjoyed his life to the fullest, and made friends wherever he went. He leaves to cherishing his memories to his mother: Rose Trammell, two aunts: Yvonne Battley and Doris Holmes, two uncles: Donald Trammell and George Trammell Jr., fiancé: Latanya Rattler, brother: Antonio McDonald, two sisters: Rose Trammell, and Brenda Thomas, two daughters: Amie Laws (Lawrence), and Subeana Ducros, sons: Terrell Trammell(Drenequa), Frank Trammell Jr., Step-sons: Calvin and Jycal Rankin, grandchildren: Alexis Brower, Kermit Brower Jr., TeriOnna Trammell, Terrell Trammell Jr., Frank Trammell III, and Ashyre Ducros. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Murray Henderson Funeral Home 1209 Teche St, Algiers, LA on Saturday March 30, 2019 at 12:00p.m. Pastor Eddie Payne will be the officiating minister. Interment will be a private affair. Professional services entrusted to Murray Henderson Funeral Home. Funeral Home Murray Henderson Funeral Home

1209 Teche St

New Orleans , LA 70114

(504) 366-4597 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close