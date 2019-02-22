Frank Vloutis, Jr. passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. He was born in Sparta, Greece on May 15, 1940. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Sr. and Stavroula Vloutis and his siblings, Constantine, Georgia, Marigoula and Nick. Frank is survived by his sister, Irene Rovolis Lambrinos; his brothers, Chris Rovolis (Popi) and Pete Rovolis (Gianoula); Godfather and cousin, John Elias Koniditsiotis (Cornelia) and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Cindy, Ronald, Vera, Sikander, Mohamed, Arshard, Amer and Clarence. Much appreciation to the staff at East Jefferson General Hospital CCU medical staff for their care. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at Holy Trinity Cathedral, 1200 Robert E. Lee Blvd. New Orleans, LA 70122, on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11 am. Public visitation will begin at 9 am. Interment will follow the service at St. Louis Cemetery number 3. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Vloutis Memorial Fund in care of Holy Trinity Cathedral. To leave condolences and sign the Funeral Guest Book online, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary