Frankie Fisher entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the age of 34. Beloved son of Cathy Fisher Herauf and Jay Fisher. Loving brother of Stephen Fisher (Vicki), Tim Fisher and Angela Fisher (Alan Yedor II). Uncle of Chelsie Boyer (Bryan), Carlie Martinez and Craig Fisher. Grandson of Frank Naquin and the late Mary Naquin and J.B. Johns. Frankie is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. He worked at Superior Energy Services/Warrior Energy for 2 years. He was born in Marrero, LA and was a lifelong resident of New Orleans, LA. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 10AM until 1PM. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 1PM. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 22 to Feb. 27, 2019