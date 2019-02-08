|
|
Frankie Laverne Duren passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 at the age of 85. She was a native of Hot Springs, AR and a resident of Kenner, LA. Beloved wife of the late William L. Duren. Loving mother of Lesley and Marcia Duren. Grandmother of Ashley and Adam Migliore and Kimberly Killian. Great-grandmother of Avery and Jenna Killian. Daughter of the late Henry and Ruby Moore. Sister of the late Louise Brannon. Stepsister of the late Ray Moore. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Visitation from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Please share your memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2019