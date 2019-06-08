The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honaker Funeral Home
1751 Gause Blvd. West
Slidell, LA 70469
(985) 641-1900
Resources
More Obituaries for Frankie Vise
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frankie Lee Vise

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frankie Lee Vise Obituary
Frankie Lee Vise, of Slidell, LA, passed away peacefully at his residence on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the age of 79. Beloved Husband of the late Mary Sue Vise. Father of Rodney Euell Vise (Laura), and Christy Vise-Masson (Samuel). Son of the late Euell Earnest "Jack" Vise and Thelma Louise Harlan. Brother of the late Sybile Vise Hughes, and Sylvia Vise Brown. Also survived by three grandchildren Sophia Vise (Frank), Isabella Masson, and Benjamin Masson, as well as several other nieces and nephews. A native of Heflin, Alabama, and a resident of Slidell for the past 37 years. Frankie faithfully served his country in the United States Army from 1965 -1969. Frankie retired in 1998 after an extensive career as a commercial real estate agent for the A&P grocery chain. He was a graduate of the University of Alabama and was a huge "Crimson Tide" fan. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Graveside Services, at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 34888 Grantham College Dr., Slidell, LA on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Pastor Robby James, officiating. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 8 to June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Honaker Funeral Home
Download Now