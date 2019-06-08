Frankie Lee Vise, of Slidell, LA, passed away peacefully at his residence on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the age of 79. Beloved Husband of the late Mary Sue Vise. Father of Rodney Euell Vise (Laura), and Christy Vise-Masson (Samuel). Son of the late Euell Earnest "Jack" Vise and Thelma Louise Harlan. Brother of the late Sybile Vise Hughes, and Sylvia Vise Brown. Also survived by three grandchildren Sophia Vise (Frank), Isabella Masson, and Benjamin Masson, as well as several other nieces and nephews. A native of Heflin, Alabama, and a resident of Slidell for the past 37 years. Frankie faithfully served his country in the United States Army from 1965 -1969. Frankie retired in 1998 after an extensive career as a commercial real estate agent for the A&P grocery chain. He was a graduate of the University of Alabama and was a huge "Crimson Tide" fan. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Graveside Services, at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 34888 Grantham College Dr., Slidell, LA on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Pastor Robby James, officiating. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 8 to June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary