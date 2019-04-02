Franklin "Frank" Antrim Ashby, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Old Metairie on March 30, 2019 at the age of 90. He was a devoted father to his 3 girls, Susan Ashby, Ann Ashby Geary (Jim) and Carolyn Ashby Allen (Donald). He was also survived by his adoring grandchildren Jennifer Wicker Conner (Ben), James Ashby Wicker (Kelly), James Favrot Geary, Jr. (Ashley), Ashby Geary Navarro (Alexander), Alan Taylor Cooke, Keaton Collier Cooke, Katherine Louise Allen and Alexander Chase Allen, as well as his precious great grandchildren Camden and Benji Conner, Meg and Maddie Geary, Charlie and James Navarro. Frank was born July 17,1928 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was the son of Franklin Antrim Ashby, Sr. and Louise Keaton Ashby. He was the brother of the late Jane Ashby Wiggins. He moved to Houston, Texas in 1933 at the age of 5 where he grew up and attended school until his senior year when he graduated from Asheville School for Boys in North Carolina. While at Asheville, he participated in football, basketball, soccer and was the captain of the track team. After graduating from Asheville, he joined the Marine Air Corp. He was honorably discharged from the Marines in 1947 and then attended the University of Texas with a major in Geology. He was a member and past president of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity as well as the Silver Spurs Honorary Service Organization. Frank moved to New Orleans in 1956 as an Independent in the oil industry. He was the first Independent to serve as a Board Member and President of the Petroleum Landman's Association in 1967. He was also a Member and past President of the Petroleum Club, past Member and President of Louisiana Association of Independent Producing Royalty Owners (LAIPRO) as well and the LAIPRO Wildcatter Club, past member and Chairman of the Mineral Law Institute, member and Director of numerous other boards including the Louisiana Resource, Recovery and Development Authority. Frank was the recipient of the PLANO Special Award in 1980-1981. Frank served as the Secretary of Natural Resources (1980-1982) under the Administration of former Governor Dave Treen. His duties included overseeing the Mineral Board, Department of Conservation, Lands, Forestry, Coastal Zone and the Environment. He was also a member of the Environmental Quality Board. He strongly believed that industry and the environment working together could create the best of both worlds with a clean environment and a tax base from industry for better schools, highways, jobs and, in general, a better Louisiana. While serving, he received commendation from the E.P.A. stating that Louisiana, in spite of a very small staff, was considered the best in the nation. Frank was also instrumental in the acquisition of the Beach Club in Metairie by the members from the developers and was an interim President during the acquisition and the first President after acquisition from 1961-1963. He served again as President from 1986-1988. In addition to the oil business, Frank was in the cattle business and had a ranch in Freer, Texas. He was the recipient of the Absentee Conservation Rancher Award in Texas in 1983 for Region 3 covering 51 counties. He was also the Co-Finance Chairman for the State of Louisiana during the H.W. Bush Presidential campaign and served on the Goodwill Board for 6 years. Frank was a member of New Orleans Country Club. He was a true gentleman and loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed all sports and specialized in golf and tennis. The family would like to express sincere thanks to Frank's caregivers Shonell Mathis, Asia Berry, Keri McCoy and Mary Simmions. We love our "Team Ash"!!! A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Friday, April 5 at 12 noon at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70124. Visitation from 10 until the time of the service. Private inurnment to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . To view and sign the guest book, visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary