Fred Foxworth, Jr., age 81 retired employee International Longshoreman Association entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Ochsner Hospital Kenner, LA. He was a graduate of Jayess Vocational School in Jayess, MS. Beloved Husband of Denise R. Foxworth for 24 years. Son of the late Mattie and Fred Foxworth, Sr. Devoted Father of Cheryl Foxworth of Des Plains, IL., Terrilon Williams and Shannon Taylor of Harvey, LA. Stepfather of Tomeeka, Avondale, LA., Elias (Tory) of Luling, LA and Ernest of Algiers, LA. Brother of Ella Mae of Amite, LA., Willie Dean Jacobs of Atlanta, GA. and Billy (Easter) of Monroe, LA. Survived by two Uncles Zeebedee and Julius Haynes of St. Louis, Mo. Also survived by ten grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Private Services. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019