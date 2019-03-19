The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boyd-Brooks Funeral Service
3245 Gentilly Blvd.
New Orleans, LA 70122
(504) 282-1202
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Miles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred William "Toady" Miles Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Fred William "Toady" Miles Jr. Obituary
Fred William "Toady" Miles, Jr. passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, age 79. Beloved husband of Lavinia Scott "Sister" Miles. Father of William, Michael, Fred O'Neal (Temple), James, and Kevin Miles; and, Ingrid Carol Miles (Benjamin) Berman. Brother of Josh, Dorice, and Augustus "Pokey" Miles; Bertha M. McFadden and Pearl (Raymond) Lymous. Grandfather of Ossie (Chantel) and Oscar (Crystal) Moten, Christina Pansy, Joshua Thomas, Penina Berman; Michael, Jr., Taylor, Aqutavia, Tabitha, Jalece, and Fred O. Miles, Jr. He is also survived by great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Brother-in-Law to O. W. (Leona) Scott, Jr. Preceded in death by his father Fred W. Miles, mother Pearl Verrett Miles, sister Gohn Miles Johnson; O. W. and Freda Scott (parents-in-law); and John (Barbara) Scott, Lawrence McFadden, and Nathaniel Paul (brothers-in-law). Originally from Morgan City, teenage Toady moved to New Orleans and resided mostly in Jefferson Parish. During his life, he owned Fred's Jefferson Wrecker Service, and noted as one of Louisiana's first African-American owner-operators. Members of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, Delta Air Lines, Azalea Bingo Hall, US Army Reserve, and US Department of Veterans Affairs (Scholarships and Clinical Education) are invited to attend Toady's Funeral Service on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Marine and Mt. Moriah Community Church, 3034 Andover Street, Jefferson, LA 70121 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pastor John E. Dillon, Jr., officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Cemetery in Avondale, LA. Online guestbook: www.anewtraditionbegins.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boyd-Brooks Funeral Service
Download Now