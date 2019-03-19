Fred William "Toady" Miles, Jr. passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, age 79. Beloved husband of Lavinia Scott "Sister" Miles. Father of William, Michael, Fred O'Neal (Temple), James, and Kevin Miles; and, Ingrid Carol Miles (Benjamin) Berman. Brother of Josh, Dorice, and Augustus "Pokey" Miles; Bertha M. McFadden and Pearl (Raymond) Lymous. Grandfather of Ossie (Chantel) and Oscar (Crystal) Moten, Christina Pansy, Joshua Thomas, Penina Berman; Michael, Jr., Taylor, Aqutavia, Tabitha, Jalece, and Fred O. Miles, Jr. He is also survived by great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Brother-in-Law to O. W. (Leona) Scott, Jr. Preceded in death by his father Fred W. Miles, mother Pearl Verrett Miles, sister Gohn Miles Johnson; O. W. and Freda Scott (parents-in-law); and John (Barbara) Scott, Lawrence McFadden, and Nathaniel Paul (brothers-in-law). Originally from Morgan City, teenage Toady moved to New Orleans and resided mostly in Jefferson Parish. During his life, he owned Fred's Jefferson Wrecker Service, and noted as one of Louisiana's first African-American owner-operators. Members of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, Delta Air Lines, Azalea Bingo Hall, US Army Reserve, and US Department of Veterans Affairs (Scholarships and Clinical Education) are invited to attend Toady's Funeral Service on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Marine and Mt. Moriah Community Church, 3034 Andover Street, Jefferson, LA 70121 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pastor John E. Dillon, Jr., officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Cemetery in Avondale, LA. Online guestbook: www.anewtraditionbegins.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary