Freda Mae Ambroise Freeman departed this life Friday, February 22 2019, in New Orleans, La. She was preceded in death by her Parents: Theresa Ambrose and Augustus Ambroise of St. Martinville, La.; Her beloved Husband Alexander Freeman, Jar.; her two sisters: Mary Louis and Evelina Ambroise; two brothers; James Sr., and Joseph George Ambroise, Two aunts; Valentine Thompson of New Orleans and sister Marie Xavier, along with sister-in-law Helen Freeman Davis. She is survived by her three sons: Larry of San Francisco, Ca, Wayne of New Orleans, La., and Wade Sr. (Cheryl) of Houston, TX. ; one brother-in-law, Durel Freeman; Five Grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and three godchildren. She was a member of the following organizations: Ladies of Peter Claver St. Rita's Court #36, All Saints Rosary Group, Alter Society, Eucharistic Minister, Golden Age Club, Sodality and Legion of Mary; Little Pokeno Group. There will be a visitation from 8 – 10 followed by a 10 am going home celebration on Friday 3/1/2019 held at All Saints Church, 1441 Teche St. Interment will be at Restlawn cemetery in Avondale, La. Professional services entrusted to Murray Henderson Funeral Home.

1209 Teche St

New Orleans , LA 70114

