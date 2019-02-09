Obituary Guest Book View Sign

"In my Father's house there are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you and if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you unto Myself that where I am, there you may be also." John 14:2-4. Celebration of life services for Mr. Freddie Joseph Dufren will be held at Ourso Funeral Home, 11:00 am on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Visitation will take place on Monday from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm and again on Tuesday from 8:30 am until services begin at 11:00 am. Burial will take place Tuesday, 2:00 pm at Westlawn Memorial Park (1225 Whitney Ave, Gretna, LA 70056.) Mr. Dufren passed away on February 7, 2019 in Hopedale, Louisiana. He was 70 years old. Mr. Dufren was the former owner of Belco Coatings and Linings. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards and sports but most of all, he loved the Lord. He is survived by his wife, Lorita Mae Barnes Dufren; daughter, Dawn Dufren Michalski and husband Robert; son, Brandon Micah Dufren and wife Sandy; grandchildren, Alexander Matthew Michalski, Alexis Nicole Dufren, Nicholas Andrew Michalski, Madison Renee Dufren; sister, Cheryl Ann Dufren Bavaret and husband Kenneth; brother, Armond Anthony Dufren and wife Carolee. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman Bernard Dufren and Elsie Mae Plaisance Dufren and son, Wade Anthony Dufren. Pallbearers will be Alexander Michalski, Nicholas Michalski, Michael Chaisson, Michael Boudreaux, Cecil Barnes, Kenneth Bavaret Jr., David Denham, Jack Carter, Alexis Dufren, Armond Dufren Jr. and Madison Dufren.

