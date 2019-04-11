Freddie "Kite" Williams, a retired Greyhound Bus Driver, passed away Friday April 05, 2019 at the age of 75 at his residence. He was a native of New Orleans and resident of New Iberia. Visiting Sunday April 14, 2019 2:00pm until 6:00pm at A Wesley Funeral Home 10810 Ventress Dr Maringouin, La 70757. Visiting Monday April 15, 2019 8:30am until Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30am at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Myrtle Walk, Baton Rouge, La. Interment in Louisiana National Cemetery. Arrangements Entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
